Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Healthcare Allocations For 2024-2027

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The amount of funds allocated for healthcare in Azerbaijan in 2024–2027 has been revealed, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, Azerbaijan plans to allocate 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion) for mentioned field in 2024, 2.09 billion manat ($1.2 billion) in 2025, 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion) in 2026, and 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion) in 2027 within the framework of the medium-term budget for the above period.

The ministry stated that one of the major expenditure directions for the next four years is to create an accessible, high-quality, and contemporary healthcare system for everyone, regardless of age, social position, or area of residence.

Furthermore, the ministry stated that contemporary medical services will be built in regions and cities, as well as new parks and reserves for recreation and sports activities.

As a result of high-quality healthcare and a healthy lifestyle, the ministry explained, the average life expectancy of the population will rise, and the proportion of high-quality medical services will rise by achieving high results in the application of modern innovations in healthcare.

According to the ministry, the focus will be on implementing relevant preventive and prophylactic measures to improve Azerbaijan's financial and healthcare system's readiness for similar pandemics that may occur in the future, based on the experience gained in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 2469 dated February 2, 2021, the following five national priorities of the policy of socio-economic development of the country until 2030 are defined: a sustainable, growing competitive economy; a society based on dynamic, inclusive, and social justice; competitive human capital and space for modern innovations; a great return to liberated territories; a clean environment; and a country of "green growth".