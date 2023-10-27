Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Healthcare Allocations For 2024-2027

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The amount of
funds allocated for healthcare in Azerbaijan in 2024–2027 has been
revealed, Trend reports.
According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance, Azerbaijan plans
to allocate 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion) for mentioned field
in 2024, 2.09 billion manat ($1.2 billion) in 2025, 2.2 billion
manat ($1.29 billion) in 2026, and 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion)
in 2027 within the framework of the medium-term budget for the
above period.
The ministry stated that one of the major expenditure directions
for the next four years is to create an accessible, high-quality,
and contemporary healthcare system for everyone, regardless of age,
social position, or area of residence.
Furthermore, the ministry stated that contemporary medical
services will be built in regions and cities, as well as new parks
and reserves for recreation and sports activities.
As a result of high-quality healthcare and a healthy lifestyle,
the ministry explained, the average life expectancy of the
population will rise, and the proportion of high-quality medical
services will rise by achieving high results in the application of
modern innovations in healthcare.
According to the ministry, the focus will be on implementing
relevant preventive and prophylactic measures to improve
Azerbaijan's financial and healthcare system's readiness for
similar pandemics that may occur in the future, based on the
experience gained in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan No. 2469 dated February 2, 2021, the following five
national priorities of the policy of socio-economic development of
the country until 2030 are defined: a sustainable, growing
competitive economy; a society based on dynamic, inclusive, and
social justice; competitive human capital and space for modern
innovations; a great return to liberated territories; a clean
environment; and a country of "green growth".
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107318023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.