Lebanese Army Receives German Aid Supply

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Germany has signed an agreement with Lebanon, pledging to provide the Lebanese army with fuel and medical products valued at 2 million euros.

It comes amid the escalating tension between Lebanon and Israel along the border.

The agreement was signed between Lebanese army commander Joseph Aoun and German Ambassador to Lebanon Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, according to a statement by the Lebanese army.

It added that the two officials also discussed boosting cooperation between the two countries' armies.

The Lebanese army has been heavily impacted by a lingering economic and financial crisis that hit the country since 2019. The crisis has caused a collapse of the Lebanese pound and a devaluation of wages for employees in the public sector, including servicemen. ■





