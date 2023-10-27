Justdial Joins Hands With Invest UP To Boost UP Tourism Smes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 27th October 2023: Justdial, India's No. 1 local search engine, forges a strategic partnership with Invest UP, the prestigious organization of the State Government of Uttar Pradesh dedicated to promoting and facilitating investment in the state, while also addressing challenges faced by existing and upcoming industries. This collaboration aims to empower tourism-focused Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Uttar Pradesh by enhancing their digital presence and discoverability, ultimately contributing to the growth of the state's tourism industry.



As part of this significant tie-up, Justdial will play a pivotal role in improving the online visibility of tourism-related businesses registered with The Department of Tourism. The primary objective is to provide these enterprises with access to a broader audience, enabling them to attract potential customers and investors from all corners of India. Through this synergy, Justdial aims to provide Tourism-focused SMEs in Uttar Pradesh with enhanced discoverability (on its platforms), further bolstering their businesses.



Mr. Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, Justdial, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“We are delighted to partner with Invest UP to strengthen the digital presence of tourism-focused SMEs in Uttar Pradesh. As the backbone of the Indian economy, SMEs play a vital role in driving growth and employment. Through this partnership, we seek to help these businesses build a digital-first strategy that will enable them to reach new heights.”



The Department of Tourism, Government of UP will collaborate with registered tourism-related businesses and provide Justdial with the relevant information required to boost their online visibility. By creating a seamless flow of information, the partnership aims to support and nurture the tourism ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.



The collaboration will primarily encompass businesses falling under various tourism-related categories, including but not limited to Hotels and Accommodation Services, Tour Operators and Travel Agents, Tourist Attractions and Activities, Travel Guides and Services, among others.



The agreement between Justdial and Invest UP is set to last for an initial period of three years, during which both entities will work closely to ensure the sustainable growth of tourism-focused SMEs in the state and boost the tourism sector's growth, attract investments, and showcase the rich cultural heritage and vibrant attractions of Uttar Pradesh on a Global Platform.





