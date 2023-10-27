Maserati launches the Tridente Membership Program

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Maserati is thrilled to introduce Tridente, the brand’s first-ever membership program that will provide its fans, clients and multi-garage owners access to exclusive editorial contents, curated travelogues, previews of new products and collections as well as bespoke experiences inspired by that unique modern Italian luxury that defines the Trident’s soul.



As Maserati’s first integrated loyalty initiative, Tridente has encapsulated its five fundamental pillars – editorial storytelling, Maserati exclusives, cultural encounters, curated driving experiences and international events – in the Tridente app, combining the rich heritage of Maserati with the ease of modern technology, where the only requirement to enter the club is being a passionate lover of the Italian brand.



Maserati Tridente offers three membership tiers covering different levels of brand loyalty: a Blu tier for all Trident fans and car enthusiasts, a Platinum tier for clients owning a GranTurismo, an MC20 or an MC20 Cielo spyder while Diamond is the most exclusive tier, only accessible to owners of the ultra-limited super sports car Project24 or collectors of the high-performance single-seater GT2 car.



While the Maserati Tridente Blu members have access to exclusive editorial contents on the app and previews on special merchandising collections, the Platinum members can experience private tours of the Modena factory, personalized genuine accessories, invitations to local cultural experiences, curated travelogues on the world’s most scenic routes and early access to limited edition car collections. As for the Diamond members, Maserati offers a highly curated selection of luxury experiences such as a Fuoriserie private consultation with Head of Design Klaus Busse to customize their very own Italian sports car, a travel back in time aboard a Maserati classic car as well as invitations to world-class sporting and racing events such as Formula E e-Prix or Monterey Car Week.

Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: “Luxury is becoming more and more about experiences, and our role at Maserati – beyond the excellent quality of our cars – is to craft with our passion and creativity experiences that immerse our consumers in our Italian heritage made of performance, innovation and design. The Tridente membership program is a movement in which we want to create unbreakable bonds between Maserati, our passionate fans, and our loyal clients by creating bespoke experiences centered around them, exclusively available through our Maserati Tridente app”.



The Maserati Tridente app is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store. The mobile application has already partially launched in MEA, specifically in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, with further expansion planned.







