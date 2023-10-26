Brazilian Gate Set Up To Facilitate Business

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – Thursday (26) saw the launch in a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, of Brazilian Gate, a company devoted to bringing about business facilitation between Brazil and the 22 Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The company will be based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

FAMBRAS vice president Ali Zoghbi said that if companies want to meet their end goal of selling, they have to create ways to“pursue” the markets.“In order to sell to the Arab market, sometimes they have to change a product, (its packaging) colors, its flavors, and learn what appeals (to the public it's intended to). Therefore, we'll work with a small portfolio of companies.” Brazilian Gate also plans to support companies in joining industry shows and events in the region and connecting sellers to local buyers.

Besides foods, which Brazil is a major export of to the Arab market, the new company sees business opportunities in cosmetics, and on the way around, halal tourism so that Brazilian hotels can welcome Islamic guests.

Brazilian Gate CEO Khaled Younes (pictured) sad the company will be based in Abu Dhabi due to the global nature of the city and because from there you can reach all Arab markets.“There are remarkable opportunities in the UAE, which besides being a major consumer market, opens doors to other destinations,” he said.

The company will feature the institutional partnership of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and certifier FAMBRAS Halal, as well as companies like WLP, law firm Ferraro, Rocha & Novaes, and the International Halal Academy.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda





Marcos Carrieri/ANBA

