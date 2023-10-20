The Ugly Face Of India's Democracy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi by stating that“India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion ... it has become a People's G20.”

This rhetoric gels well with the repeated adage that India is the world's largest democracy and a bulwark of political freedom against expanding Chinese authoritarianism.

In reality, Modi's leadership has advanced a politics of occlusion, implementing wide-ranging policies that erode political freedoms and silence advocates of inclusivity. To see this politics of occlusion at work, one need look no further than the eviction of beggars and

hiding of slums

that took place in the lead-up to the G20 summit.

There also exists a more longstanding pattern of property destruction and

forced evictions of Muslim communities , which has increased under Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) promotion of Hindu nationalism.

The inauguration of a new parliament building in New Delhi – an event described by Prime Minister Modi as“evidence of [a] self-reliant India” and a symbol of the people's aspiration – is further evidence of Modi's politics of occlusion.



Critics point to the building as instead symbolic of further democratic backsliding in India, arguing that the ceremonious opening was used as another performative opportunity to promote divisive politics. This view is supported by the boycotting of the opening by opposition parties, as well as Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the building without participation from India's President Droupadi Murmu.

While the inauguration of a building may seem relatively inconsequential to democratic processes and free speech, the decision to go ahead with the opening in the face of strong opposition demonstrates the BJP's deepening suppression of political debate.