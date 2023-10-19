Turkmenistan Participates In 8Th World Investment Forum In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 19. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the
Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan participate in the
UNCTAD 8th World Investment Forum and International Exhibition,
which are held in Abu Dhabi from October 16 through October 20,
Trend reports.
The Forum is designed to promote dialogue and take measures to
solve existing and emerging problems in the field of investment and
development in the world in order to ensure sustainable economic
development.
Furthermore, the forum is being held at the Abu Dhabi National
Exhibition Center (ADNEC) under the motto "Investing in Sustainable
Development".
The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World
Investment Forum is a biannual meeting of many stakeholders at the
level of heads of state and government, heads of companies,
ministers and heads of international organizations.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing strategies to
attract investment, especially in the energy sector, through the
creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors, with an
emphasis on energy-efficient projects and infrastructure
initiatives, which contributes to stimulating economic growth and
diversity of income sources in the country.
