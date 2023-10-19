6Th Congress Of Azerbaijani Women Takes Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The event marks the 100th anniversary of the National Leader, and founder of the women's movement in Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Congress of Women of Independent Azerbaijan, bringing together nearly 600 women, Azernews reports.

Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva read out the congratulatory letter of President Ilham Aliyev to the event participants.

The Congress will feature four-panel sessions on the Great Return, gender issues, as well as women's rights.

State officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, Azerbaijani MPs, renowned public and political figures, as well as members of the Embassies accredited to Azerbaijan will address the event.

First, Participants of the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women have today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to the National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and flowers at the Great Leader's tomb.

They also put flowers at the grave of the National Leader's wife, prominent ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.