Prominent supporters meet against international restrictions on freedom of speech

(MENAFN) In a resounding call to action, a diverse coalition of over 130 renowned figures in academia, activism, journalism, and free speech advocacy has joined forces to denounce the escalating suppression of free expression under the pretext of combating "disinformation." In an open letter named the 'Westminster Declaration,' luminaries including journalists Matt Taibbi, Glenn Greenwald, and Julian Assange, psychologists Steven Pinker and Jordan Peterson, as well as actors Tim Robbins and John Cleese, among others, warn against the erosion of universal human rights, particularly the right to free speech, as enshrined in the United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The collective statement, representing a broad spectrum of political affiliations, underscores their shared dedication to the principles of free speech and human rights. They express deep concern over the growing trend of labeling protected speech as "misinformation" or "disinformation," emphasizing that such ill-defined terms are being weaponized to curtail open discourse.



The Westminster Declaration specifically targets government-driven initiatives aimed at restricting free speech, citing examples such as the United Kingdom's Online Safety Bill, along with "Hate Speech" bills in Ireland and Scotland, as direct threats to freedom of expression. Additionally, the group condemns social media platforms for their roles in filtering, labeling, and even banning legitimate content under pressure from governments and non-governmental organizations.



Last year, the extent of this censorship was laid bare with the release of the 'Twitter Files,' revealing collusion between the social media giant (now under the ownership of Elon Musk and rebranded as 'X') and the White House to remove factually accurate information about Covid-19.



The files further exposed cooperation with the FBI to suppress content the agency deemed sensitive, assistance in online influence campaigns for the United States military, and the censorship of "anti-Ukraine narratives" on behalf of multiple US intelligence agencies.

The Westminster Declaration serves as a powerful reminder of the vital importance of safeguarding free speech and human rights in the face of mounting challenges and calls for a collective commitment to uphold these fundamental principles on a global scale.



