Closure Of Mugan Bank To Have No Impact On Azerbaijan's Banking Sector, CBA Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The closing of
Azerbaijan's Mugan Bank will not affect the banking sector,
Trend reports.
The data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the
share of Mugan Bank in the assets of Azerbaijan's banking system is
1.4 percent, in the loan portfolio, 2 percent, and in the sector's
liabilities, only 1.3 percent.
"The revocation of Mugan Bank's banking license does not pose
any threat to the financial stability and sustainability of the
banking sector," the CBA said.
The license of Mugan Bank was revoked on October 19, 2023, by
the decision of the CBA Board dated October 18, 2023, in accordance
with Articles 16.1.6, 16.1.7, 16.1.9, 16.1.18, 57, and 61. 1 of the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks" (the amount of total
capital is less than the minimum amount established by the
legislation for banks, the ratio of total capital adequacy is less
than 3 percent, the bank does not carry out its current activities
in a reliable and prudent manner, as well as due to inadequate
internal management and control procedures of the bank).
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107268316
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.