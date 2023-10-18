Uzbekistan Increased Uranium Exports To Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last year, Uzbekistan almost tripled the export of uranium products to the European Union market, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

According to the annual report of the EU nuclear regulator, a number of European energy companies have replaced Russian uranium with supplies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Canada over the past year. Thus, the EU reduced imports of uranium products from Russia by 16% year-on-year, to 1.98 thousand tons.

In particular, Uzbekistan increased uranium exports to the European Union by 2.71 times, to 441 tons. Kazakhstan became the leader in uranium sales to Europe, increasing supplies by 14%, to 3.14 thousand tons. Canada is in third place, doubling its exports – to 2.58 thousand tons of uranium. Suppliers from the CIS – Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan – offered the most attractive prices. If the average price of uranium in long-term contracts in 2022 was 101 euros per 1 kg of uranium oxide, then in the CIS countries it was 23% lower.