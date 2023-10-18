Uzbekistan Increased Uranium Exports To Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Last year, Uzbekistan almost tripled the export of uranium
products to the European Union market, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
According to the annual report of the EU nuclear regulator, a
number of European energy companies have replaced Russian uranium
with supplies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Canada over the past
year. Thus, the EU reduced imports of uranium products from Russia
by 16% year-on-year, to 1.98 thousand tons.
In particular, Uzbekistan increased uranium exports to the European
Union by 2.71 times, to 441 tons.
Kazakhstan became the leader in uranium sales to Europe,
increasing supplies by 14%, to 3.14 thousand tons. Canada is in
third place, doubling its exports – to 2.58 thousand tons of
uranium.
Suppliers from the CIS – Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan –
offered the most attractive prices.
If the average price of uranium in long-term contracts in 2022
was 101 euros per 1 kg of uranium oxide, then in the CIS countries
it was 23% lower.
