Number Of Enemy Attacks Near Maryinka Doubles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops intensified operations near Maryinka. In particular, while an average of 10 enemy attacks were recorded recently, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 20 Russian attacks over the past day.

"Over the past day, more than 20 attacks by the occupiers were repelled, including near Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka. Also, two attacks were recorded south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in Donetsk region," Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for the joint press center of the defense forces of Tavria direction, said during the United News telethon.

According to Shtupun, the enemy explores the defense of Ukrainian forces in Zaporizhzhia direction and tries to restore the lost position, in particular, southwest of Robotyne. At the same time, the defense forces continue offensive actions and have partial success south of Robotyne.

Defense Forces: Russians regrouping inyivka direction

Over the past week, four Russian aircraft were destroyed in Donetsk region.

"In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, the enemy is currently regrouping, having received a tough rebuff in the previous week and lost more than 300 equipment units and more than 3,000 soldiers killed and wounded. Over the past day, we repelled five enemy attacks, we are waiting for further activity, we are preparing. Also, another Su-25 aircraft was destroyed, that is, four enemy aircraft were destroyed in Donetsk region in a little more than a week," Shtupun said.

Defense forcesoy Russian Su-25 in Zaporizhzhia direction

When asked whether there is enough equipment for demining in Tavria direction, the spokesperson said: "I will not reveal all the secrets, there is equipment, but I, as a serviceman, and our guys would like more of it. Of course, every sapper dreams of doing it not by hand but to have some equipment do it, so that demining can be done remotely."

Shtupun added that the enemy had a shortage of demining equipment, as the defense forces were destroying it.