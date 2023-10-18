Spinneys Opens New Store In Obour City As Part Of Its Expansion Plan In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Spinneys, the leading supermarket chain in Egypt, opened a new store in Obour City on October 18, 2023. The store is located on the main Obour axis, next to the Chillout gas station. This is the first store that Spinneys has opened in Qalubeya and the 25th store in Egypt.

The new store is part of Spinneys' ambitious expansion plan in the Egyptian market, despite the economic challenges. Spinneys CEO Mohanad Adly said that the company plans to open seven more stores before the end of June 2024, with a total investment of 320 million pounds.

“We are committed to the Egyptian market and we are not deterred by the macroeconomic headwinds. On the contrary, we have accelerated our growth strategy and we will be opening more stores every year for the next three years,” Adly said.“We will be expanding with both our supermarket and hypermarket formats, offering a unique and customized shopping experience for each community.”

Spinneys entered the Egyptian market in 2006 and has since established itself as a premium retailer that offers high-quality goods and services at great value. The company employs approximately 2500 employees and has created 100 new jobs with the opening of the new store.

The new store covers an area of 1,100 m2 and provides customers with a wide range of products, including fresh meat, fruit and vegetables, deli and dairy, bakery, as well as non-food and light general merchandise items.

Customers can also enjoy the convenience of shopping from home through Spinneys' delivery platform. They can order by calling the delivery hotline at 16005, visiting the website or downloading the Spinneys app for Android and iPhone.

The new store in Obour City is the first of eight planned openings for the fiscal year 2023/2024, which will increase Spinneys' presence across Egypt and enhance its brand image and awareness.