Durga Puja 2023: Luchi to Misti Doi; MUST eat dishes on Ashtami

Durga Ashtami is special as it is generally the day that Bengali's eat vegetarian dishes. From Luchi, Cholar Dal to Misti Doi here's a list of 7 dishes you must try on Ashtami

Luchi is a deep-fried bread made from unleavened dough. It's puffed, golden, and incredibly light, with a delightful crispy texture

Cholar Daal is a Bengali dish made from split chickpeas cooked with fragrant spices. It has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor, often enhanced with the addition of coconut

Alor Dom is a spicy potato curry with a luscious gravy. The potatoes are usually marinated in a mix of spices, including ginger, garlic, and aromatic garam masala

Chhana r Dalna is a flavorful dish featuring paneer (chhena) cubes in a rich tomato-based gravy. It offers a delicate balance of sweet and tangy flavors

Fulkopir Torkari is a cauliflower curry that's mildly spiced and cooked until the cauliflower florets are tender

Misti Doi is a Bengali dessert, sweetened yogurt with a caramelized sugar layer on top. It's creamy and is a blend of sweetness and tanginess to conclude your hearty Ashtami meal