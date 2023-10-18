Durga Puja 2023: Luchi to Misti Doi; MUST eat dishes on Ashtami

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Durga Puja 2023: Durga Ashtami is special as it is generally the day that Bengali's eat vegetarian dishes. From Luchi, Cholar Dal to Misti Doi here's a list of 7 dishes you must try on Ashtami
Durga Ashtami is special as it is generally the day that Bengali's eat vegetarian dishes. From Luchi, Cholar Dal to Misti Doi here's a list of 7 dishes you must try on Ashtami
Luchi is a deep-fried bread made from unleavened dough. It's puffed, golden, and incredibly light, with a delightful crispy texture
Cholar Daal is a Bengali dish made from split chickpeas cooked with fragrant spices. It has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor, often enhanced with the addition of coconut
Alor Dom is a spicy potato curry with a luscious gravy. The potatoes are usually marinated in a mix of spices, including ginger, garlic, and aromatic garam masala
Chhana r Dalna is a flavorful dish featuring paneer (chhena) cubes in a rich tomato-based gravy. It offers a delicate balance of sweet and tangy flavors
Fulkopir Torkari is a cauliflower curry that's mildly spiced and cooked until the cauliflower florets are tender
Misti Doi is a Bengali dessert, sweetened yogurt with a caramelized sugar layer on top. It's creamy and is a blend of sweetness and tanginess to conclude your hearty Ashtami meal
MENAFN18102023007385015968ID1107265778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.