The UAE's Artificial Intelligence Office Partners With Core42 To Enhance National Talents

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications organization signed a memorandum of understanding with Core42, a G42 company, aimed at driving a robust Emiratization AI program. This initiative encompasses comprehensive training programs designed to strengthen collaboration structures within technical fields and promote the development of national talent in emerging fields, including artificial intelligence and coding.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Kiril Evtimov, Chief Executive Officer of Core42, during Global DevSlam, hosted at CodersHQ, as part of Gitex Global 2023. Gitex Global 2023 is the world's largest specialized gathering dedicated to advanced technological fields, including artificial intelligence, generative artificial intelligence, Web 3, and various pivotal digital fields.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama stated that the UAE seeks to cultivate collaborations with leading institutions, enhancing a foundational cornerstone to advance progress and digital transformation within the nation. This represents a significant stride towards emphasizing the importance of developing national talents within the digital sector. Furthermore, it plays a major role in bolstering the key drive towards comprehensive digital transformation, as envisioned by the UAE's leadership through the implementation of exceptional strategies and initiatives.

His Excellency added that the UAE embraces leaders and innovators in the field of artificial intelligence who possess the capability to advance the global digital landscape. The UAE is dedicated to providing support for these technologies by leveraging a variety of elements that enhance digital applications. In doing so, the UAE aims to bolster its position in the digital world, setting an inspiring example and taking promising steps towards achieving tangible digital progress.

Kiril Evtimov, Chief Executive Officer of Core42 said:“At Core42, we believe in leveraging the power of innovation to serve our community and drive our nation's vision forward. This partnership with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications represents a pivotal step in this direction. Together, we aim to cultivate an ecosystem where Emirati talent thrives, fortified by cutting-edge AI tools and global best practices. As we embark on this journey, we are confident that this alliance will lead to the development of new AI solutions resulting from deeper people capabilities that will have a positive impact on the UAE and the world.”

The collaboration reflects the UAE's commitment and efforts to facilitate the interaction between talented coders and AI experts to bolster the development of their journey and refine the essential skills for the digital future. Additionally, it aims to equip individuals with the digital tools in the artificial intelligence and coding field, essential for their professional growth and enrichment within these fields. This strategic partnership further serves to advance the cultivation of global leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, bolstering the UAE's position as a frontrunner in this field.

CodersHQ, one of the National Program for Coders initiatives, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is working on initiatives aimed at strengthening the programming community in the UAE, building partnerships that bring together experts in artificial intelligence and coding, and ensuring the sustainability of the development of the digital economy.

Core42 is a leading digital transformation provider, offering a vast array of technological capabilities and solutions that enable the delivery of Enterprise AI and national-scale AI programs. Core42 seeks with its unparalleled scalable infrastructure, cutting-edge AI solutions, and centralized professional IT services to enable nations and organizations to transform their ambitions into realities and leverage the latest technologies to make impactful strides in their domains.

About Core42:

Core42 is the UAE's nation-scale enabler for cloud and generative AI, combining G42 Group's expertise across multiple technology disciplines into a single platform for government and large enterprise transformation. Building on our capabilities as sovereign cloud providers and HPC specialists, we bring generative AI, cybersecurity and professional services expertise to nation-scale deployments for public sector and regulated industries.