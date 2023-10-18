New Alliance Of Entrepreneurship-Focused Institutions In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The Iraqi Riyada Network for Access, Development, and Advancement (IRADA Network) was launched recently in Baghdad.

It is the creation of a consortium of prominent institutions specializing in business development and entrepreneurship, including the RWANGA Foundation in Iraqi Kurdistan, Qaf Lab in Mosul, and Tafa3ul Hub from Basra. Institutions From Baghdad include Computiq , The Station , Makers Iraq , and KAPITA Business Hub .

The network's primary aim is to fortify the private sector in Iraq through supporting creative young talents, nurturing emerging businesses, and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The IRADA Network aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and youth communities, to eventually drive positive growth in building an investment-friendly environment. This will be achieved through two primary means:

Supporting and assisting government efforts in promoting economic development by formulating policies that strengthen the private sector. Such policies may include boosting small and medium-sized enterprises, providing legislation and decisions that facilitate the business environment, and encouraging investment and job creation. Furthermore, supporting startups and youth communities plays a vital role in promoting innovation and the economy. Achieving these goals requires coordination of efforts across various sectors and effective collaboration between the government, private sector, and civil society.

Raising awareness of the importance of supporting the private sector and educating youth and relevant entities is crucial in the development of the Iraqi economy, as spreading this awareness plays a key role in expanding opportunities in the Iraqi market.

Focusing on the importance of supporting the private sector can diversify the country's income sources and help boost the economy and create new job opportunities. Additionally, directing efforts toward educating youth about the significance of entrepreneurship and innovation is essential in motivating them to develop their skills and leverage their potential in enhancing the country's economy.

About IRADA:

The Iraqi Riyada Network for Access, Development, and Advancement (IRADA) is a visionary network designed to unite and empower enablers within Iraq's business ecosystem. With a mission to provide access, drive development, and achieve advancement, IRADA aims to be a catalyst for positive change in the private sector and business ecosystem of Iraq.

About the Institutions Under the IRADA Network:

Qaf Lab

QAF Lab is an impact-driven innovation hub and business incubator, with a steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the private sector and local community in Iraq, particularly in Nineveh. QAF Lab's primary mission is to serve as a catalyst for the entrepreneurial ecosystem, paving the way for aspiring entrepreneurs to bridge knowledge gaps, secure essential funding, establish vital industry connections, and embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Computiq

Computiq is a leading technology company that provides exceptional technological solutions and educational services with international certifications. The company looks forward to enhancing professional and business life by supporting individuals and businesses to make the most of technology. Computiq strives to make digital skills an integral part of our lives, much like the importance of mathematics and English.

The Station

The Station is one of Iraq's lead co-working spaces and Baghdad's first co-working space. First established in 2018, as an independent, non-governmental, and non-profit organization, it became the cornerstone for Iraqi youth with fresh and inventive ideas to set a first foot into the business world and entrepreneurial projects.

Makers IRAQ

The Makers Iraq Innovation Center aims to provide a supportive environment for entrepreneurs, innovative individuals, and creative minds. It seeks to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship by offering technical training courses and programs for young people of various age groups to enhance their skills, assist them in finding job opportunities, and encourage them to develop their emerging projects.

Tafa3ul Hub

Tafa3ul Hub is a leading platform aimed at promoting creativity and technology, and forming a community of innovative individuals. Our platform serves as a creative arena for inspiring and ambitious visions from all aspects of life, providing a space for them to communicate, collaborate, and innovate.

