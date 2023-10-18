Denmark assigns USD7.1M in humanitarian assistance to Gaza Strip, West Bank

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Denmark announced a further commitment of 50 million Danish krones (equivalent to USD 7.1 million) to provide assistance to the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This aid comes in response to the worsening humanitarian conditions in the area, exacerbated by ongoing airstrikes on Gaza and the continued siege.



Dan Jorgensen, the minister of global climate policy and development cooperation, declared: “The humanitarian situation especially in Gaza is very critical. Therefore, we are increasing the humanitarian emergency aid by 50 million krones, aimed at meeting the dire needs of the civilian population in a tragic situation.”



The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, will receive 33 million krones, or USD4.7 million, of the aid to support the urgent humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza is expected to use the remaining 17 million krones, or USD2.4 million, to support emergency relief efforts, medical treatment for injured parties, and humanitarian diplomacy, which includes negotiations for humanitarian access.



According to a statement from the Danish Foreign Ministry, the humanitarian contribution is only intended to address the citizens' fundamental requirements, such as having access to food, water, as well as shelter.



“Consequently, the humanitarian aid is excluded from the government’s decision announced on Oct. 10 to put Danish development assistance to Palestine on hold, while conducting a thorough review,” it continued.



“According to the United Nations, 1.3 million civilians out of 2.2 million inhabitants in Gaza and the West Bank currently need humanitarian aid. It is estimated that up to 1 million civilians have fled to other areas of Gaza during the past week, and that approximately 2,780 persons have died in Gaza, including 724 children,” the declaration added.

