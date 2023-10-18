Kerala: Heavy Rain Will Continue In The State Today; No Special Warning

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today (Oct 18). No special warning has been issued to any districts today.

The IMD has also warned that the cyclonic circulation is likely to strengthen under low pressure over the South East Arabian Sea and Central East Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours. They also stated that it will move in the west-northwest direction, strengthen again by October 21, and become an extreme low pressure over the Central Arabian Sea.

Special caution should be taken in hilly areas where there is a possibility of heavy rains.

Fishermen and coastal residents beware.

1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. Safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.