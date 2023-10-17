World Menopause Day Natural Menopause TV Series Features U.K. Best-Selling Author Maryon Stewart

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maryon Stewart, Natural Menopause ExpertMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- U.K. Best-Selling Author Maryon Stewart Makes World Menopause Month Debut With First U.S. TV Series Completely Dedicated to Menopause“Maryon Stewart's Menopause Makeover” Series Begins Streaming Now on PBS and NaturalMenopauseBringing options to 50 million American women experiencing menopause, best-selling U.K. author and pioneer of the“Natural Menopause Movement” Maryon Stewart hosts the first television series in the United States to be completely dedicated to the topic of menopause called“Maryon Stewart's Menopause Makeover.”The show, presented by South Florida PBS and distributed by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) during World Menopause Month, becomes available nationally starting Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 on the PBS free streaming app and NaturalMenopause.Part of a four-part series that follows the real-life stories of women who overcame their devastating menopause symptoms without using drugs or hormones through Stewart's successful scientifically researched“Natural Menopause” program, the show also presents top experts who advise on nutrition and lifestyle choices to help women cope with what is often a difficult time for many.The show features before-and-after magazine-style interviews with the women interspersed with science-based tips for easy lifestyle changes like diet and exercise that anyone can make to achieve the same dramatic results at home.Stewart also welcomes viewers into the kitchen during each episode to share tasty recipes designed to calm hot flashes, optimize bone health, eliminate insomnia, even out mood swings, overcome fatigue and even boost libido.“I call it the midlife refuel,” Stewart says,“because there is no reason for women to suffer in the second half of their lives when they can feel so much better, so quickly and so easily.”Sponsored by Vichy Labotoires, OsteoStrong and Embr Labs, the next three episodes of“Maryon Stewart's Menopause Makeover” air in January 2024.“Many women experiencing menopause feel robbed of life as they know it,” Stewart explained.“Like a car that's low on gas and hasn't been serviced in ages, they feel like they're running on empty.”Research from the Mayo Clinic confirms that only 7% of doctors and gynecologists feel adequately educated to help women going through menopause. To change that narrative, Stewart has dedicated her life to helping women use nutrition and exercise to minimize or eliminate the uncomfortable menopause symptoms.To learn more about the show, goAbout Maryon Stewart BEMStewart, author of "Manage Your Menopause Naturally" and 27 other books, is a world-renowned healthcare expert who has helped tens of thousands of women worldwide overcome PMS and menopause symptoms without using drugs or hormones.To learn more about her Midlife Refuel ProgramTM, go to FemmarShe has produced her own TV and radio shows, including the popular“The Really Useful Health Show,” as well as contributed to many others. She also has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Inspirational Women by the Daily Mail, featured by Forbes among the“Top Scientists, Innovators and Entrepreneurs Changing the Narrative on Menopause” and named one of the Most Influential Women by Good Housekeeping. She was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2018.Over the years, Stewart has written regular columns for the Daily Mail and has been featured in many national magazines, including Sunday Magazine, Country Living, Good Health and Health and Fitness.About World Menopause MonthThe World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Menopause Society designated October as World Menopause Month and October 18 is World Menopause Day. Both were created to raise awareness of women's health issues surrounding menopause.

