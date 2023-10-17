Azerbaijan Sets Tariffs For Travel On Baku-Guba-Russian State Border Highway

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Tariff
Council of Azerbaijan has established tariffs for traveling on the
new section of the Baku-Guba-Russian state border highway, built as
an alternative to the traditional road, Trend reports.
The tariffs for traveling on the new M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian state
border highway, starting from the H.Z. Tagiyev settlement,
including VAT, are as follows:
For passenger cars and trucks with a mass of up to 3.5 tons,
the tariff is set at 9.3 gapiks (five cents) per 1 km (12 manat or
$7 for the entire route). For trucks and other vehicles with a mass exceeding 3.5 tons,
the tariff will be 11.6 gapiks (6.8 cents) per 1 km (approximately
15 manat or $8.8 for the entire route). For buses, the tariff per 1 km of this road is set at 7.8
gapiks (10 manat, or $5.88 for the entire route). For TIR trailers and semi-trailers, the price is 19.4 gapiks
($11.4) per 1 km (25 manat or $14.7 for the entire route).
Will be updated
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107257932
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.