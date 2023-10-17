Former engineering chief of FTX shares insights with Manhattan jury

(MENAFN) In his testimony on Monday afternoon, Nishad Singh, the former engineering chief of FTX, shared insights with a Manhattan jury regarding two crucial one-on-one meetings he had with Sam Bankman-Fried last year. These meetings were focused on addressing the precarious financial state of the cryptocurrency firm. Singh's discussions with Bankman-Fried were a rare occurrence, given that he typically had just one private meeting with the company's CEO each year.



Singh explained that his request for a meeting stemmed from a text exchange he had in June 2022 with Caroline Ellison, who was in charge of Alameda Research (a sister hedge fund to FTX), and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX. During this exchange, conducted through Signal messaging, they discussed the substantial public relations costs that FTX might incur if Alameda's financial issues were publicly disclosed. Singh learned from Wang that Alameda had borrowed a staggering USD13 billion from FTX, a revelation that changed his prior assumption that FTX's assets exceeded its liabilities.



To address this pressing matter, Singh and Bankman-Fried convened a meeting on the picturesque rooftop deck of the Orchid, a residential building in the Bahamas that housed an 11,500-square foot apartment for the FTX and Alameda teams.



It's essential to note that Nishad Singh is cooperating with the prosecution as part of a plea deal he entered into in February. During that time, Singh pleaded guilty to six charges, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to violate campaign finance laws. On the other hand, Sam Bankman-Fried is currently facing seven criminal fraud charges and the potential of a life sentence. He has pleaded not guilty.

