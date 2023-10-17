Protesters supporting Palestine get detained in New Delhi protest

(MENAFN) In the heart of New Delhi, the issue of Palestine resonated as a group of activists attempted to organize a citizens' vigil in support of the Palestinian cause. The backdrop to this display of solidarity was the harrowing situation unfolding in the Gaza Strip, where a heavy barrage of Israeli airstrikes, initiated on October 7 in response to an attack on Israel by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, had resulted in the loss of countless Palestinian lives.



As the Israeli offensive continued into its second week, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported a grim tally, with the death toll reaching 2,750 and the number of injured individuals standing at a staggering 9,700. These figures were a stark testament to the devastation wrought by the thousands of Israeli bombs that relentlessly struck residential buildings, hospitals, and even places of worship.



The series of protests held in India over the past week, echoing solidarity with the people of Palestine, culminated in another gathering at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi. The intent was to convey unwavering support to Palestinians who were enduring a dire situation. However, Monday's demonstration encountered a forceful response, with the Delhi police detaining over 100 individuals, an assertion made by the All India Students' Association (AISA).



Prasenjeet Kumar, the national secretary-general of AISA, the driving force behind the Monday protest, made it clear that participants had gathered with an appeal for peace. They aimed to bring to the forefront the dire circumstances in which Palestinians found themselves, subjected to relentless Israeli attacks, and sought to highlight the role played by the US in supporting this aggression. The fervent hope was for India to vocalize its concerns and stand against such actions.

