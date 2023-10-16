O! Millionaire Episode 74: Changing Lives With A Bigger Grand Prize And Inspiring Hope With Rizwan Sajan

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:58 PM

Hosted by the ever-passionate actor-environmentalist, Maradona Rebello, joined by Rizwan Sajan, Dubai's one per cent man and founder of Danube Group, this episode takes us on an exploration of success, hope, and the mission to make a positive impact on the environment. The grand prize had just soared to Dh86.5 million, which is why people who joined the draw are excited to find out about the results.

Visit the official O! Millionaire Instagram account to stay updated on its green initiative progress, eco-conscious and prize-filled events, and real-time live draw results.

The Oasis Park feature in this episode is a special treat for all eco-enthusiasts. It showcases an exclusive interview between Michael Rutman, CEO of Baynunah Watergeneration, and Ralph Clemens Martin, Founder, Oasis Park. Ralph Martin, who recently won the prestigious Burj CEO Awards for community outreach and sustainable impact, discusses their collaboration in providing clean, drinkable water in Oasis Park. This initiative serves multiple purposes, including supporting afforestation efforts and providing essential drinking water. View the full interview here.

This episode is graced by the presence of a truly inspirational figure, Sajan. Sajan's life journey is an example of the power of perseverance and dreams. He transformed his life from the slums of Mumbai to becoming a billionaire. Sajan's life took a turn when his father won a home lottery, taking their family from a worn-out home to a private residence. This experience ignited his passion for homes and the belief that everyone deserves a comfortable place to live in.

Sajan's journey continued as he ventured into the real estate business. In 1991, when the Emirates was still developing, he offered homes with a small down payment, allowing people to pay the balance at a mere one per cent monthly. Although many doubted the success of this venture, Sajan's unwavering belief in small ideas growing into something significant proved them wrong. This story of determination resonates deeply with the spirit of O! Millionaire - where one Green Certificate can go a long way, both environmentally and for individual success.

For those who missed the live broadcast, the full replay of Episode 74 can be viewed on the official O! Millionaire YouTube channel .

Sajan later joined Rebello on stage for a short interview and to host the remaining parts of the live draw, sharing his insights and stories of success.

The seven winning numbers for episode 74

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants every week. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park - a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate . The live draw takes place every Thursday at 8 pm in the local UAE time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Sajan had the honour of drawing the lucky numbers alongside Maradona Rebello in this episode's Live Draw. On October 12, 2023, the winning number combination was revealed: 4, 12, 15, 23, 25, 27, and 44, whereas the winning Green Certificate ID has X6FU 8TRM. Matching all seven numbers results in winning the grand prize of Dh 86.5 million – and 173 million dirhams if doubled. If the Green Certificate ID is selected, the winner brings home 100,000 dirhams.

There is one raffle draw winner weekly and thousands of grand draw winners. There are no limits as to how many people can win the grand prize and second prize – but one can keep it to themselves by securing the grand prize to avoid splitting. Prizes can be checked by logging onto .

Join the O! Millionaire community and become a part of the transformative journey towards a greener, more sustainable world.