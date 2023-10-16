Infopro Learning To Showcase Latest Innovations At Devlearn 2023 Conference & Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Infopro Learning is participating in DevLearn 2023 Conference & Expo. Infopro Learning will be at Booth 117.

PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Infopro Learning , the global leader in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated DevLearn 2023 Conference & Expo, the premier event for learning and development leaders and practitioners. Infopro Learning will be at Booth 117, sharing cutting-edge innovations in technology and AI and best practices in delivering learning outcomes.DevLearn Conference & Expo, scheduled for October 25–27, 2023, at The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, is where the brightest minds in the learning industry converge to explore the latest trends and strategies impacting the L&D industry. It's the go-to event for those eager to dive headfirst into new technologies, learn from experts, and shape the future of learning and development.Engage with Infopro Learning's brand ambassadors, including Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President; Hal Xheraj, Regional Vice President; and Preetam Shetty, Regional Vice President of Client Success, who will be available to answer questions and discuss how Infopro Learning can meet your organization's learning and development needs.“At DevLearn 2023, we're excited to showcase our latest innovations and solutions designed to elevate the learning experience,” said Nolan Hout, Senior Vice President at Infopro Learning.“It's an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our valued clients, partners, and prospects.”Hal Xheraj, Regional Vice President at Infopro Learning, added,“We're committed to driving innovation in the industry, and DevLearn provides the perfect platform to showcase our advancements.”Attendees at Infopro Learning's booth will also have a chance to test their luck by“Spinning the Wheel” to win exciting prizes. DevLearn 2023 promises to deliver a comprehensive program of learning opportunities, catering to the needs of learning professionals involved in the management, design, development, implementation, and delivery of organizational learning.Click here for more information about Infopro Learning's participation in DevLearn 2023.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services , Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development , training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.

Nolan Hout

Infopro Learning

+1 801-899-5845

email us here