Potent seismic event strikes western Afghanista, measuring 6.3 on Richter scale

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Sunday, a potent seismic event struck western Afghanistan, measuring a significant 6.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This earthquake, which originated about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north-northwest of Herāt, comes on the heels of a series of formidable tremors that have inflicted tragic consequences, resulting in the loss of over a thousand lives.



The region has been grappling with the relentless and destructive force of these natural disasters, which have left communities in distress. The latest earthquake serves as a poignant reminder of the precarious geological conditions in parts of Afghanistan, particularly in the western areas. These seismic events have triggered urgent responses from local and international agencies, as they seek to provide aid, support, and relief to the affected populations.



The 6.3-magnitude earthquake underscores the ongoing challenges of living in earthquake-prone regions and the importance of preparedness, early warning systems, and disaster response measures. The toll of such natural disasters is significant, and it calls for continued vigilance and resilience on the part of the affected communities and the organizations working tirelessly to alleviate their suffering.



"This earthquake was preceded by three other M 6.3 earthquakes in the previous days," USGS stated in a declaration. "One M6.3 occurred on October 11th and two others occurred about 30 minutes apart on October 7th."



The earthquake that occurred on Sunday was registered at a depth of 6.3 kilometers. Significantly, it occurred along the same fault planes that have been the epicenters of the four most recent earthquakes, as reported by the USGS. This geographic continuity highlights the ongoing seismic activity in the region, which is a cause for concern and a crucial aspect of geological research.



A news agency contributed valuable insights to this story, shedding light on the broader implications and potential consequences of the recurring earthquakes in western Afghanistan. The collaborative efforts of experts and journalists play a pivotal role in informing the public about these natural phenomena and their impacts.

MENAFN16102023000045015682ID1107249812