Amari Dhaka Unveils New Meeting Venue Where Elegance Meets Innovation

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : In a city that thrives on innovation and excellence, a brand-new meeting venue has emerged to redefine the way events and gatherings should be hosted. "Doel Pakhi," a sprawling 1600 sqft venue, is set to make its mark as the ultimate destination for all your event needs, said Amari Dhaka in a release.

Located on the 14th floor of the elite hotel only a 10 minutes away from Dhaka Airport, "Doel Pakhi" offers features that are unparalleled, added the release.

"Doel Pakhi" is meticulously crafted to host a variety of events. With a capacity to accommodate 120 guests for round table setups and 150 individuals in a theater-style arrangement, the venue is ideal for meetings, seminars, birthday parties, pre or post-wedding events, bridal showers, baby showers and a myriad of social gatherings.

The venue is also equipped with a high-tech audio-visual setup, ensuring that your presentations and events are delivered with crystal-clear sound and visuals.

Experience exceptional sound quality with the hotel's advanced acoustic sound system, designed to create an immersive audio experience for your audience.







Sabrina Mridha

Impress guests with the stunning visuals delivered by their giant projector screen, making every presentation and event truly memorable.

The hotel is also committed to sustainability and the environment. "Doel Pakhi" has been designed with eco-friendly practices in mind, ensuring that every event has a minimal environmental footprint.

Enjoy the serene ambiance of their lake view terrace, complete with a waterfront setting and plenty of natural daylight. This feature adds a touch of tranquility to your events, making "Doel Pakhi" a standout choice.

"Doel Pakhi" offers breathtaking city views that provide a unique backdrop for events. Whether it is a corporate meeting or a social gathering, the stunning cityscape adds a touch of glamour.

Sabrina Mridha first female Marketing Director

Sabrina Mridha has been promoted to Director of Marketing and Communication at Amari Dhaka effective from October 1, 2023, making her the first female Marketing Director in the capital's hospitality industry.

In her new role, Sabrina will be spearheading the marketing initiatives and communications strategies of the hotel.

Having served as the Associate Director of Marketing at Amari Dhaka earlier, Sabrina Mridha has dedicated over eight years to the hotel, showcasing her exceptional skills and commitment to the brand.



