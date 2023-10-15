QIIB Announces Sponsorship Of 6Th International Conference On Entrepreneurship For Sustainability And Impact

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB has announced its sponsorship of the 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact (ESI), which will be held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

ESI is organised by The Centre for Entrepreneurship & Organisational Excellence at the College of Business & Economics; Qatar University and scheduled to take place from October 17-19.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei said:“We support Qatar University's pioneering efforts in various fields. Qatar University, which we take pride in, stands as a beacon of excellence in higher education by consistently achieving remarkable heights in research and innovation, and we would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation for its interest and continuous focus on subjects that create added value for Qatar's economy, such as entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainability.”

“QIIB's sponsorship of the 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact reflects our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on sponsoring and supporting activities that serve the Qatari society. Education, undoubtedly, stands at the forefront of these activities as a constant priority and the best way to achieve further advancement and prosperity across all fields,” al-Shaibei added.

Dr Rana Sobh, Dean, College of Business & Economics at Qatar University, expressed her gratitude to QIIB for supporting the 6th International Conference on Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact, which underscores their interest in providing support for the specific qualitative activities regularly organized by Qatar University.”

Dr Said El banna, director, Centre for Entrepreneurship & Organisational Excellence and conference chair, from the College of Business Economics at Qatar University, said:“The conference has a multitude of objectives, including fostering research collaboration, exchanging expertise, developing policies aimed at addressing economic, social and environmental challenges, and focusing on sustainability issues, and we are pleased to find the support needed for achieving these objectives.”

