Guitar Virtuoso And Amazing Songwriter, Matthew Curry Has Been Creating A Serious Buzz The Past Few Years

Matthew Curry ,this rising star from the Heartland of Normal, IL has already seen rock star-like standing ovations at key festivals in the U.S.

ST-GEORGES, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew Curry is a talented musician who has toured with some of the best in the business, including Peter Frampton, The Doobie Brothers, and the Steve Miller Band to name a few.. With a blend of blues and rock, Curry has captivated audiences around the world with his guitar skills and powerful vocals. His ability to connect with fans has earned him a loyal following, and he continues to work on new music and to tour.Curry was born in Peoria, Illinois and started playing guitar at 4 years old and started playing live in clubs at 9. He was influenced by his father, who was a blues musician. Curry began playing in clubs when he was sixteen and soon after, he was touring with well-known musicians. In addition to his work as a touring musician, Curry has also released 4 albums & singles :If I Don't Got You (2014)Electric Religion (2015)Shine On (2016)Open Road (2019)Don't Be a Stranger (Single) - (2022)Barely Livin' (Single) - (2023)His most recent album, 'Open Road', is further proof that Matthew is continuing to hone his formidable chops. Matthew rips it up on the title track, which reminds me of a Delaney & Bonnie style Eric Clapton tune, and I say this with admiration, since that is one of my favorite Clapton eras. 'On My Way', is just great rock 'n roll, in sort of a Skynyrd vein. 'I Think Of You', a beautiful ballad of lost love, and hope. Then there is some extreme angst in 'Workin' It Out'. A really interesting production, and once again, some killer guitar playing, and amazing vocals. Every song on the album has something special that sets it apart, and makes this a complete package. I've listened to all the songs several times, and I continue to hear things I hadn't noticed before. There's so much great music on this recording. I can't recommend it enough. Check it out, I know you'll feel the same!”Pat SimmonsThe Doobie BrothersMatthew Curry is widely considered one of the most talented guitar players of his generation. His style draws on blues, rock, and country influences, creating a sound that is both timeless and unique. His live performances are particularly captivating, as he effortlessly weaves between genres and styles.“He's the next guitar hero!”-Peter FramptonCurry's precision and soulful playing has earned him a loyal following among guitar aficionados. His unique sound has also caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the music industry.Despite his success, Curry remains humble and down-to-earth. He is always quick to credit his influences and collaborators, and he remains dedicated to his craft. In an industry that is often driven by ego, Curry is a refreshing breath of fresh air.Matthew Curry is also a phenomenal songwriter, whose lyrics have captured the hearts of listeners around the world. His ability to craft poignant and relatable songs has set him apart as a truly gifted artist. With his soulful voice and mastery of guitar, Curry has been able to deliver his message with sincerity and depth. His music is a testament to his skill and his passion for the craft. Fans of all genres can appreciate his talent and his ability to connect with his audience. Matthew Curry is an artist who is sure to continue to wow audiences for years to come.Matthew continues to gain notoriety and his career in its essence is the definition of a bright future. It is his opinion that Rock n Roll is the genre within music that truly and deeply speaks from and to the soul. He simply aspires to build on the tradition that impacts listener in a way that is best shared as he states, "When you hear a great Blues or a great rock song, you can often get chills or it can make the hair on your neck stand up. I think the main reason being the soulfulness of both styles of music. That's one thing I've always strived for was to pour my soul out when I sing, play, or write. Because if you can do that, I feel like the better chance you will have of people latching onto your music.Curry is a gifted musician with a passion for connecting with his fans. His music is a blend of blues and rock that is sure to captivate audiences around the world.“A wonderful guitar player and great songwriter. In the Stevie Ray Vaughan areaof virtuosity and originality.”-Steve MillerSteve Miller BandFor more information on Matthew Curry,please visit his website at .Blues News Wire

