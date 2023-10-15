Pakistani organization head vows to join Palestinian militant group "on frontlines"

(MENAFN) During a sizable gathering in the town of Peshawar on Saturday, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF), the most powerful religious political organization in Pakistan, pledged to join the Palestinian militant group "on the frontlines" in the conflict with Israel and to provide Hamas with monetary assistance.



At the Mufti Mahmoud Conference, JUIF chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman informed the audience, "If the Islamic countries allow us passage, we are ready to join the fight on the frontlines." He disclosed that Hamas had asked for financial support, adding that he had assured the party that it would be given.



Rehman emphasized that Israel's actions had gone beyond what could be considered reasonable and had reached a level of brutality that exceeded all bounds of oppression. He called upon the Muslim community to unite and take a resolute stance against the occupying power.



In the aftermath of the Hamas attack that occurred last Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces embarked on an unprecedented campaign of bombardment in Gaza, resulting in nearly 2,000 casualties and the destruction of entire neighborhoods. This significant escalation in hostilities has raised concerns and prompted calls for a stronger response from the international community.

