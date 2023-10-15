US House of representatives finds itself in state of deadlock

(MENAFN) The United States House of Representatives finds itself in a state of deadlock as Representative Steve Scalise has opted not to pursue the position of House Speaker. It appears that Scalise was unable to garner sufficient support from fellow Republicans to secure a vote in the full chamber. This development follows the removal of the previous Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, in a vote held just last week, leaving the lower chamber of Congress in a state of uncertainty.



Addressing the press on Thursday subsequent to a closed-door meeting with fellow GOP lawmakers, Scalise made the announcement, stating, "I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for the Speaker-designee." He went on to express concerns that some individuals seemed to be prioritizing personal agendas, urging his colleagues to swiftly unite for the sake of the nation.



In a closely contested closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Scalise secured a narrow victory, surpassing Trump-endorsed conservative Jim Jordan with a vote tally of 113 to 99 on Wednesday. Following this, the majority leader diligently worked to win over some of the staunch supporters of his rival, seeking to bolster his position.



Scalise would have needed to secure 217 votes to assume the role of Speaker. With the Republican Party holding 221 seats in the House, the Louisiana lawmaker could have only tolerated a maximum of four defections. However, it appears that Scalise was unable to sway enough fellow Republicans. Some have suggested that Scalise ought to focus on his health, particularly in light of his diagnosis with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. This consideration may have played a role in his decision to withdraw from the Speaker race.



