Xsolla Announces Acquisition Of Lightstream, Rainmaker And API.Stream

Xsolla Acquires Lightstream, Rainmaker and API to Empower Creators and Enhance Content Creation and Distribution

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker and API from Videndum, the parent company. These innovative sets of tools are designed to revolutionize the landscape of content creation and distribution.









This acquisition underscores Xsolla's recognition of the tremendous value creators bring to the gaming ecosystem and is dedicated to building and strengthening relationships with talent agencies, creators, and their audiences.

Xsolla Partner Network already serves as a one-stop solution for engaging developers and publishers and exploring new revenue and rewards opportunities. With the acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker and API, Xsolla will allow creators to go live within seconds via cloud streaming services, request free keys from game developers, participate in referral programs, create their branded web shops and sell digital goods for games in Xsolla's portfolio.

Lightstream is a cloud-based streaming studio that allows creators to produce and share live content effortlessly. By integrating Lightstream's technology, Xsolla will enable creators to easily initiate live streams with minimal technical requirements, facilitating an efficient and user-friendly streaming experience.

The Rainmaker platform empowers creators to manage and grow their audience while maximizing revenue opportunities. Integrating Rainmaker's tools into the Xsolla Partner Network will provide creators with a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize audience engagement, monetization, and distribution of free keys.

API stands as a remarkable team of talented engineers who have dedicated themselves to advancing the future of live-streaming production. With years of experience tackling the challenges and possibilities of live cloud-native output, API has unlocked new avenues for creative expression in live streaming.

“Xsolla is committed to supporting creators and providing them with the tools they need to succeed,” said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla.“The acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker and API reinforces our dedication to delivering extra value to the gaming community and making the Xsolla Partner Network an all-encompassing solution for developers, publishers, creators, and their audiences.”

Xsolla assures current Lightstream users that the platform will continue to operate smoothly with ongoing partnerships with Microsoft, Xbox, Twitch, and Steelseries. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the user experience and providing additional resources and features.

For more information about the acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker and API, please visit: xsolla/lightstream-acquisition

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla's mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla

About Videndum

Videndum is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market. Our customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators (“ICCs”), vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sound crews and enterprises. We design, manufacture and distribute high performance products and solutions, including camera supports and stabilisers, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, carrying solutions, backgrounds, audio capture and noise reduction equipment. We employ around 1,800 people in 11 different countries and are organised in three Divisions: Media Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: videndum