Durand Line: Old Contestations And New Conflicts

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The steady deterioration in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations over the past year and a half can be traced to the repeated clashes involving the Taliban and the Pakistani military on the Durand Line. The state of the relationship between the two countries is in marked contrast to the expectation prevalent in the Pakistani defense establishment two years ago.

The civil-military leadership in Pakistan was ecstatic when Taliban forces took over Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. Many Pakistani leaders and strategic analysts assumed that the advent of Taliban rule would prove to be geopolitically advantageous.

However, recent have developments proved otherwise. Multiple nodes of tension are defining the Afghanistan-Pakistan relationship.

There have been increased clashes between Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan

(TTP) and the Pakistan Army since 2022. More recently, in the first week of September, four Pakistani soldiers and 12 others were killed in clashes with TTP, which had launched a major offensive. The Pakistan Army had lost about six soldiers in a skirmish with the TTP a month earlier.

In January this year, a suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar killed about 100 people. While the local TTP commander took responsibility for the bombing, a TTP spokesman denied his group's involvement.

The rise of TTP

TTP emerged in 2007 and is regarded as a Pakistani branch of the Afghan Taliban and reportedly has very close relations with it. There is significant ideological congruence between TTP and the Taliban.