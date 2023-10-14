Tajikistan, Russia Discuss Operations Of Sangtuda-1 HPP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 14. Daler Juma,
the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, and
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, held discussions
about the operation of the Sangtuda-1 hydroelectric power plant
(HPP) during the Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Trend reports.
The agenda included talks on bilateral cooperation in the energy
sector, with a special focus on ensuring mutual commitments for the
reliable operation of the Sangtuda-1 hydropower station.
Tajikistan's minister also participated in the Russian Energy
Week forum. In his address, Juma emphasized the substantial
potential for green energy production and the keen interest in
exporting environmentally friendly electricity to neighboring
countries.
He further underscored the importance of nurturing mutually
beneficial cooperation among countries and addressed regional
concerns related to energy market development.
Juma emphasized the need to bolster regional energy security,
reshape the electricity production landscape, and kickstart the
utilization of new capacities through renewable energy sources,
notably solar and wind.
The minister also drew attention to Tajikistan's promising water
and energy prospects, particularly in implementing small hydropower
projects with private sector involvement. Notably, he highlighted
that over 95 percent of the country's electricity is produced using
hydropower, making it an environmentally friendly energy
source.
Sangtuda HPP-1 is a collaborative Russian-Tajik enterprise
established in 2005. This hydroelectric power plant boasts a
capacity of 670 MW and is situated on the Vakhsh river in
Tajikistan's Khatlon region.
The Russian Energy Week forum was held from October 11th to 13th
in Moscow, providing a platform for discussions on the current
trends in modern fuel and energy developments. The event drew the
participation of industry leaders and energy companies.
