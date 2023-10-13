Dubai: Over 800,000 Individuals Use Smart Health Services In First 6 Months Of The Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 8:02 PM

Over 800,000 individuals have benefited from the smart services provided by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the first six months of 2023 – a testament to the city's robust healthcare sector.

The DHA currently provides a total of 77 smart services across its diverse platforms for health tourism, health insurance, medical committee services, overseas treatment services, health offices, public health services, administrative support, health regulation services, medical education and research services, among others

From January to June this this, a total of 847,000 individuals benefited from the services provided by DHA, marking an increase of 136,000 as compared to the same period in 2022.

Unwavering path of progress

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, DHA director general of the Dubai Health Authority, noted:“Dubai's healthcare sector remains on an unwavering path of progress, characterised by continuous advancements in its infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art medical facilities, sophisticated systems, and innovative smart solutions.”

“DHA spares no effort to develop the healthcare sector according to the highest standards, with the goal of making Dubai the preferred destination of choice for people seeking healthcare from both inside and outside the country,” he added.

Automated services

DHA has transformed all licencing services for healthcare professionals and facilities into automated services through the 'Sheryan' licensing system. It also launched Dubai Health Experience (DXH) membership service for medical tourism

Meanwhile, DHA's digital health insurance portal currently serves more than four million people. During the first six months of 2023, DHA processed approximately 20 million insurance claims, averaging 109,000 claims daily. Additionally, the number of electronically approved medical prescriptions reached approximately 9 million between January and June 2023.

Medical education and research

DHA also provides educational programmes, residency opportunities, and specialised medical trainings across various disciplines.

Around 60,000 healthcare professionals have benefited from medical education and research services in Dubai to date.

DHA also introduced telemedicine, or virtual healthcare services. A total of 129 healthcare facilities are offering telemedicine services. The number of remote medical consultations in 2022 reached approximately 293,000 – an increase of 23 per cent as compared to the 237,000 consultations in 2021, with satisfaction rates among patients and providers put at 92 and 96 per cent respectively.

