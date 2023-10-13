Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge To Kick Off Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) in partnership with the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO), will get underway on Saturday, 14th October 2023.

The all-new community championship will be an exciting addition to the extensive history of motorsport in Abu Dhabi, within the Abu Dhabi Sport Council's plans and endeavours to develop the capabilities and skills of athletes in various kinds of sports and with the support of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, the UAE National Motorsports Authority.

The fledgling four-wheel and two-wheel racing series will take place across four rounds, with Rounds 1 and 2 hitting the stage this year in October and December, followed by two rounds at the start of 2024.

As promoting an active lifestyle through the Abu Dhabi 360 initiative continues to build, the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge will sit under the umbrella of this programme. Rookies, amateurs, and keen athletes from home and away will be able to challenge themselves in the championship, with reduced fees for registration.

The Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge also aims to be a 'feeder series' for talent development, with prize money on offer and an opportunity to hone skills on the road to events such as the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC).

As one of the longest running rally-raid events in the world, the ADDC has delivered some of the best cross-country rallying, running as both an FIA and FIM championship.

In its new and improved form, the Abu Dhabi Baja will run in a regional format, showcasing areas of Abu Dhabi rich with fandom and motorsport industry, as well as those underrepresented, to engage communities through the excitement of off-road racing.

Thrilling racing is at the heart of this novel championship. While imitating the off-road format of its big brother, the ADDC, the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge will take place around a lap – the winner completing the most laps within the time limit.

These laps, totalling 100-120 km for both cars and bikes, will put competitors to the test both physically and mentally across the deserts of Abu Dhabi, allowing them to practice this extreme sport in a controlled environment.