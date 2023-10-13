Polish Exhibition House Opens In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A Polish
exhibition house has been opened in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.
According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(KOBIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the Polish Exhibition
House, which has started work in Baku, will contribute to the
increase of trade between Azerbaijan and Poland and development of
business cooperation. Various Polish goods are exhibited at the
center.
Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski, KOBİA Board of
Directors Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and businessmen attended the
event dedicated to the opening of the Polish Exhibition House.
In his speech at the event, the chairman of KOBİA noted that the
development of relations between the two countries creates a
favorable opportunity to expand cooperation between business
circles, especially in the field of small and medium business.
The Polish Exhibition House will also have a positive impact on
the development of business cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Poland, increase trade turnover, provide businessmen and consumers
with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Polish
products.
KOBİA supports the creation of platforms that promote the
establishment and development of relations between different
countries and Azerbaijani SMEs.
MENAFN13102023000187011040ID1107236619
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.