Polish Exhibition House Opens In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A Polish exhibition house has been opened in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

According to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the Polish Exhibition House, which has started work in Baku, will contribute to the increase of trade between Azerbaijan and Poland and development of business cooperation. Various Polish goods are exhibited at the center.

Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski, KOBİA Board of Directors Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and businessmen attended the event dedicated to the opening of the Polish Exhibition House.

In his speech at the event, the chairman of KOBİA noted that the development of relations between the two countries creates a favorable opportunity to expand cooperation between business circles, especially in the field of small and medium business.

The Polish Exhibition House will also have a positive impact on the development of business cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland, increase trade turnover, provide businessmen and consumers with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Polish products.

KOBİA supports the creation of platforms that promote the establishment and development of relations between different countries and Azerbaijani SMEs.