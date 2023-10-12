Philippines Basketball Star Fails Asiad Drugs Test: Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lausanne: Justin Brownlee, who played a starring role to help the Philippines win their first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962, has failed a doping test, officials said on Thursday.

The American-born Brownlee tested positive for the banned Carboxy-THC, the Lausanne-based International Testing Agency (ITA) said. Carboxy-THC is linked to cannabis use.

"The sample was collected by the ITA at the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 during an in-competition anti-doping control performed on October 7, 2023," the ITA said.

"The athlete has been informed of the case. He has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples."

The Philippines beat Jordan 70-60 in the men's basketball final on October 6 with Brownlee pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. The Games ended on Sunday.

Separately, the ITA said that Jordan's basketball player Sami Bzai had tested positive for a banned steroid. He also has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples.

It takes the total number of known doping cases at the Games to 10.