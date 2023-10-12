Dengue Cases In Laos Increases To 30,323

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The number of dengue cases in Laos increased to 30,323 on Thursday after 164 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

So far, the dengue fever virus has caused 17 deaths in Laos, according to a report issued by the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Oudomxay province at 5,258, while 4,497 cases have been confirmed in Lao capital Vientiane, and 3,721 cases in Khammuan province.

The dengue-related deaths include five in Bolikhamxay province, two each in Lao capital Vientiane, Savannakhet, Xayaboury, Vientiane and Attapeu provinces, and one each in Oudomxay and Khammuan provinces.

The health ministry has urged people countrywide to remain vigilant, especially during rainy seasons, when dengue-spreading mosquitoes grow due to stagnant water accumulation in the surroundings.

Laos has been largely successful in preventing avoidable deaths from dengue in recent years, with improvements in dengue diagnosis and treatment, according to the media report.

Health officials and medical staff have been working to increase public understanding about the danger of this potentially deadly disease amid the surging cases across the Southeast Asian country.

The health ministry has vowed to continue developing the capacity of medical professionals in order to provide better healthcare services in the battle to curb dengue fever.

