Delhi Metro Launches QR Code-Based Ticketing Facility Using Paytm Mobile App, 'Skip The Queues' Now

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Metro has launched QR code-based ticketing facility through the Paytm Mobile App which is user-friendly option for commuters and enhances the 'ease of booking tickets' for travellers across its network.

The Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Dr. Vikas Kumar inaugurated this initiative in the presence of the Chief Business Officer of Paytm Mr. Abhay Sharma at the Metro Bhawan can obtain a mobile QR ticket through the Paytm app within the 'Metro' section with this new feature. They can simply enter their station of entry and destination on the day of travel. Passengers can then hold their smartphone in front of the QR code scanner at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed with their journey. Previously, this facility was exclusively available on the Airport Express Line."Introduction of this QR-based ticketing for all corridors of Delhi Metro through Paytm will facilitate efficient and hassle-free movement for lakhs of metro commuters in the National Capital," Dr. Vikas Kumar said. In the recent past, we have taken host of measures to facilitate digital ticketing showing our commitment to the "Digital India" initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity," he added."Using this facility, Delhi Metro Rail passengers will be able to skip the queues to buy tickets," Abhay Sharma said With these user-friendly digital means of booking tickets, commuters can book tickets anywhere that is easier, faster and convenient and does not require physical visit to ticket counters or to stand in queues DMRC is actively diversifying ticket procurement channels through various digital modes, including UPI, Credit/Debit cards, and net banking. Recently, DMRC introduced multiple initiatives such as QR ticketing via the Mobile App, Ticket Vending Machines, Ticket Windows, WhatsApp and more all of these accept popular digital payment methods.

MENAFN12102023007365015876ID1107233150