Central Conservatory Of Music Symphony Orchestra To Play New Compositions Concert At Carnegie Hall

On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Central Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra (CCOM) from Beijing, China, will perform the opening concert of MidAmerica Productions' 41st season at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The CCOM Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Lin Chen, Principal Conductor and Professor of the Conducting Department, is a renowned collective of musicians credited with pushing the boundaries of Chinese classical music with innovative performances of traditional and modern works. Among the program highlights of this event are world-premiere compositions by distinguished Chinese composers, Ye, Chang, Jia, Guo, Qin, Tang, Hao, and Zhang.

The event marks the second performance of the CCOM Symphony Orchestra on the MidAmerica Productions Series, following their highly successful debut in November 2019. Peter Tiboris, founder and General Director of MidAmerica Productions said, "We consider ourselves fortunate to be once again working with the CCOM Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble is technically brilliant and offers an exceptional opportunity for American audiences to discover the latest developments in Chinese classical music."

The November 24th concert program includes Xiaogang Ye's Lilacs with Five Petals, Ping Chang's The Realm of Future, violin concerto, Guoping Jia's Kuang Qin "Hunyuan" and"Gaogu", Two Movements for Orchestra, Wenjing Guo and lyricist Haizi'sTwo Poems by Haizi for Soprano and Orchestra, Wenchen Qin's Cangshan: The First Movement, Jianping Tang's The Stone in Five Colors, Weiya Hao and lyricist Geng Pan's Finché: For Voice and Orchestra and Composer Shuai Zhang's East-West III: One Norm for the World.

These Chinese composers are known to bring fresh and innovative approaches to the country's classical music repertoire. With technically challenging styles that are both distinctive and contemporary, they cater to the tastes of younger listeners as a reflection of the modern age while experimenting with new sounds and approaches sure to appease any type of classical music aficionado.

On December 13, 2019, the Central Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra of Beijing made its Carnegie Hall debut with MidAmerica Productions. Central Conservatory President Feng Yu, also in his Carnegie Hall debut, conducted works for modern symphony orchestra and traditional Chinese instruments by eight Chinese composers. The performance was the second in a series of concerts featuring prominent works by CCOM professors, following a January 2018 Lincoln Center performance of world premieres.

For tickets visit carnegiehall or call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800. The box office is located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue, for groups of 10 or more contact 212-903-9705 or email .