Baku Shipyard, Dutch Damen Ink Contract On Cutter Suction Dredger Construction (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Baku Shipyard LLC and the Dutch Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. company signed a contract for the construction of a cutter suction dredger (CSD 650, a self-propelled or stationary vessel that uses a rotating cutter head to loosen the material in the hard ground), Trend reports.

Baku Shipyard said this type of vessel will be built in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Back in June of this year, Baku Shipyard, Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the above Dutch company signed a memorandum of understanding on trilateral cooperation.

Damen Shipyards company unites 35 shipbuilding and ship repair plants located in different countries worldwide, including 15 yards in the Netherlands, where the company's headquarters is situated. The remaining 20 yards are located in Poland, Romania, Türkiye, Qatar, China, Vietnam, South Africa, the UAE, and Singapore.

The company also has joint ventures in many other countries, and currently, it has more than 11,000 employees.