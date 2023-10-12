(MENAFN- KNN India) Pondicherry University To Offer Customized Courses To MSMEs

Pondicherry, Oct 12 (KNN) Pondicherry University has entered into an agreement with MSME Technology Centre, Puducherry, with the aim of enhancing collaboration between academia and industry.

This partnership includes the development of customized courses to address industry-specific needs. The MoU, which is valid for three years, reflects a mutually productive, long-term collaboration, and would help groom students to join a future workforce, the University said.







It will provided Pondicherry University students the opportunity to benefit from the hostel accommodations provided by the MSME Technology Centre.

Additionally, mutual resource sharing, joint research and development initiatives, and other measures are also set to bolster the industry-academia interaction.

Amit Nain, Deputy General Manager of MSME Technology Centre said,“This collaboration is not just an agreement on paper; it's a commitment to foster the future of our students and strengthening the bond between academia and industry.”

B. Charumathi, MoU coordinator, Department of Management Studies, Pondicherry University, said the partnership marks a new chapter in the University's thrust on expanding opportunities and access to world-class facilities for students.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor was the chief guest for the MoU signing ceremony that was attended by, deans, heads of departments, Murali, Principal Director and officials from MSME Technology Centre.

(KNN Bureau)