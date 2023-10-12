Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 284,890

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 284,890 troops in Ukraine (+990 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 12, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,905 tanks (+42 over the past day), 9,264 armored fighting vehicles (+44), 6,763 artillery systems (+32), 811 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 545 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 316 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 9,170 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+25), 20 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,247 unmanned aerial vehicles (+21), 966 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,531 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on October 11, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 12 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Photo: RFE