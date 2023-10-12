Gold Bars On The Blockchain With Swissgold Without Storage Fees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusively stored in Switzerland

Swiss-based regulated Crypto issuer Swissgold Crypto AG makes gold bars directly available on the blockchain.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss-based regulated Crypto issuer Swissgold Crypto AG makes gold bars directly available on the blockchain.The Swissgold tokens come as Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) that are directly backed by a physical gold bar. Gold hodlers can choose between different bar sizes to suit any budget. The smallest 1 gram bar costs around $60, including the small bar premium. Further bars are available from 10 grams up to 1 kilogram, and for large budgets there is also the 400 ounce bar.Swissgold works with the renowned European precious metals company philoro for the supply and storage of gold. The latest product includes also Green Gold – gold whose origin is fully documented and independently validated. Green Gold is sourced only from mines that adhere to the highest standards of environmental protection, health and safety, and human rights of their workforce.The gold is stored exclusively in Switzerland in high-security vaults and each token holder can claim their bar at any time."The advantage of Swissgold NFTs", says Co-founder Carole Hofmann, "is that the tokens issued are directly linked to the backed bars via the serial number. It's always clear which bar is yours."Swissgold NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain and can be held with any compatible wallet, like any NFT."It's an easy way to start investing in gold or holding your gold allocation digitally, rather than through a bank or other institutional gatekeeper, while being sure that the gold is there", says Carole Hofmann.Swissgold doesn't charge a storage fee –"we have very good conditions for storage" says Carole Hofmann. "We charge a transaction fee on the gold bar price, which is our margin."Swissgold has been rolled out their NFT products in February 2023 and is continuously expanding the investor base. "We also offer tokenization services for family offices or private investors who want to move their gold into the decentralized space and avoid banks and storage fees", says Dr. Leo Schrutt, Chairman of Swissgold Crypto AG and former Executive Board Member at Julius Baer, the third-largest Bank in Switzerland.Swissgold NFTs are available fromSwissgold accepts a range of crypto currencies and fiat currencies.About Swissgold Crypto AGSwissgold Crypto AG, based in the Crypto Valley Zug, is a Swiss-regulated financial intermediary and offers easy access to purchase gold in various bar sizes as a non-fungible token (NFT), which is tradable via the blockchain and can be exchanged for the physically backed bar at any time.

Carole Hofmann

Swissgold Crypto AG

+41 78 714 14 33

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn