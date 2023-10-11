Ukrainian Paratroopers Repel Russian Tank Assault In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled a Russian assault in Donetsk region, eliminating 20 invaders, four enemy tanks, four armored fighting vehicles and an engineering demining system.

"The Russian occupiers do not stop trying to test the strength of the defense of the paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who hold the defined boundaries of Donetsk region. Recently, the enemy once again resorted to a massive assault on the positions of the Mykolaiv units, using tanks, IFVs and other armored vehicles for this," the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Tavria direction posted on Facebook .

With the help of kamikaze drones and artillery, the paratroopers began to inflict fire damage on the enemy on its approaches to the advanced positions. Then the mine-explosive barricades, which the fighters of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade, installed in advance for uninvited guests, went into action. Enemy armored vehicles began to blow up.

"As a result of the battle, the enemy left four tanks, four armored fighting vehicles and a demining engineering system on the battlefield. In addition, two dozen enemy fighters remained to fertilize the fields of Donetsk region," the military said.

