Commercial Bank Introduces New Shariah Compliant Fund With Franklin Templeton

Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, organised an exclusive event for its premium banking customers on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 at the Sheraton Doha Hotel to announce the launch of a new Shariah Global Multi-Asset Fund managed by Franklin Templeton Investments.

Wealth Management is an important strategic objective for Retail Banking at Commercial Bank as it allows us to provide our customers with a wide range of investment solutions in line with their financial aspirations. Our Wealth Advisory platform offers a unique tailor-made experience to our customers and gives them access to innovative investment opportunities across the globe.

During the event, guest Speaker Mohieddine Kronfol, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, Global Sukuk and MENA Fixed Income at Franklin Templeton Investments, highlighted key macroeconomic trends and explained in detail the philosophy, approach and unique positioning of their investment solutions.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, said:“Our strategic vision is to become the wealth manager of choice for our clients by providing the most innovative and customizable investment solutions. We strive to always add value to our premium customers' lives and help make their financial goals and aspirations a reality.”

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Commercial Bank will always be committed to presenting unrivaled financial knowledge and expertise that positions it at the forefront of Wealth Management.