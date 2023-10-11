(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Emerson acquires Afag to accelerate factory automation capabilities

Emerson has acquired Afag Holding AG , an innovator in electric linear motion, feeding and handling automation solutions.

The electric linear motion segment expands Emerson's served market by more than $9 billion and is expected to grow mid-single digits annually, supporting Emerson's long-term, profitable organic growth.

Afag, headquartered in Zell, Switzerland, brings state-of-the-art technology and innovation to Emerson. The acquisition enhances Emerson's capabilities in factory automation and creates a leading motion portfolio that combines Afag's electric linear motion solutions with Emerson's pneumatic motion technology.

Afag serves customers in markets that include battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics.

Ram Krishnan, CEO of Emerson, says:“Afag brings exciting technology that will enable Emerson to accelerate growth in our existing $900 million factory automation business.

“As discrete and hybrid customers continue to accelerate electrification across their manufacturing processes, Afag's technology is ideally suited to provide improved energy efficiency and performance gains.”