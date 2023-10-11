Forest Edge By Toll Brothers Opens Clubhouse And Onsite Amenities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUGER, S.C., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the resort-style pool, clubhouse and amenity center at its Forest Edge by Toll Brothers community in Huger, South Carolina. Prospective home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center, located at 208 Quimby Hill Drive in Huger, to tour the model home and amenities.



Located in the heart of the community, the onsite amenity center offers residents a resort lifestyle including a clubhouse with coastal-inspired architecture, an outdoor swimming pool, firepits, an outdoor pavilion with fireplace, barbecue and seating areas, a playground, and walking trails.





Priced from the upper $400,000s, Toll Brothers homes in Forest Edge are situated on large estate-sized home sites and offer flexible floor plans with 1,900 to 3,800+ square feet of luxury living space with 3 to 5 bedrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home sites offer conservation views showcasing the community's natural setting between the water and the woods. Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in Spring 2024.

“Forest Edge is a true celebration of South Carolina Lowcountry living, giving Toll Brothers residents a luxury lifestyle and a vibrant sense of community,” said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina.“Our new community amenities offer homeowners the best in resort living, showcasing the region's lifestyle and natural beauty.”

The community is just minutes from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina via a pleasant tree-lined drive along Highway 41 and only 11 miles from Highway 17. Nearby, residents can enjoy hiking, biking, and boating in Francis Marion National Forest and the Wando River Marina.

For more information on Forest Edge by Toll Brothers, and to schedule a visit to tour the community and model home, call 866-232-1717 or visit TollBrothers/SC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Toll Brothers

Tags Toll Brothers REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION BUILDER BUILDING luxury Related Links