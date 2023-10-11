France Calls For Political Solution For Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- France called Wednesday for a "political solution" for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

French government spokesperson Olivier Veran told reporters that France wants to avoid escalation of the situation in the Middle East and calls for a "political solution" and to achieve a "comprehensive peace".

He stressed that "everything must be done to avoid escalation in the Middle East, protect civilians and to avoid a conflagration."

He also called for the need to prevent the "importation" of the conflict into France. (end) ma













MENAFN11102023000071011013ID1107226083