France Calls For Political Solution For Mideast Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- France called Wednesday for a "political solution" for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
French government spokesperson Olivier Veran told reporters that France wants to avoid escalation of the situation in the Middle East and calls for a "political solution" and to achieve a "comprehensive peace".
He stressed that "everything must be done to avoid escalation in the Middle East, protect civilians and to avoid a conflagration."
He also called for the need to prevent the "importation" of the conflict into France. (end) ma
