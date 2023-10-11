Workfellow Reveals The First Process Intelligence Solution Tailored For Procurement Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Procurement Process Intelligence gives enterprise leaders visibility and actionable insights across key Procure-to-Pay operations.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Workfellow, a leader in process analysis and optimization software, has today unveiled its latest innovation: a process intelligence solution for end-to-end process transparency across digital procurement operations.

Workfellow's process intelligence gives procurement teams visibility into the reality of digitized work. It quantifies the cost of inefficient workflows and cumbersome approval processes - and gives concrete recommendations on how processes can be improved using innovative technologies such as Robotic Process Automation and Generative AI.

Procurement Process Intelligence gives precise and timely insights across all key Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes, enabling businesses to streamline processes, reduce costs, and make data-driven decisions. The solution leverages Workfellow's proprietary Work API technology and pre-configured procurement process templates for effortless plug-and-play implementation within 30 days.

Key features of Procurement Process Intelligence include:

- End-to-end visibility: Detailed insights into task, process and IT system performance across the entire P2P lifecycle.

- Ready-made configurations: Rapid implementation for most popular enterprise IT systems, including over 50 Procurement-related solutions found in the Workfellow Marketplace .

- Timely and actionable insights: Easily digestible insights into how procurement processes can be concretely streamlined, optimized or automated.

“Many procurement teams have well-documented processes that fall apart with the complexity and scale of today's digitalized business operations. In pilot cases we've uncovered millions of Euros of saving opportunities simply from harmonizing performance across key approval processes” states Kustaa Kivelä, CEO and co-founder of Workfellow.

“Procurement is a great use-case for our unique object-centric solution. Work API can track individual transactions and approvals across the most complex procurement processes, giving unparalleled visibility to the complex work procurement organizations do across different IT systems and business portals” adds Henri Wiik, CPO and co-founder of Workfellow.

About Workfellow:

Workfellow is the first process intelligence solution using object-centric task mining technology. The company's AI-powered software helps enterprise organizations optimize processes, accelerate automation and digitalize workflows. Through Work API – an effortless plug & play technology – Workfellow is able to analyze processes, workflows, and tasks and provide actionable insights and complete visibility.

For more information about Workfellow visit .

